BLACKSBURG, VA—Harriet (Dickinson) Humason, age 79, of Blacksburg, VA, formerly of Hudson Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021 in Blacksburg, VA. She was born on January 23, 1942 in Hartford, NY, daughter to the late Frank and Katherine (LaFoy) Dickinson.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Clarence O. Staley, on July 23, 2000; brother, Wallace “Skip” Dickinson; sister, Joan K. Dickinson Clemons. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberlee M. and Tom E. Borosky of Christiansburg, VA; brother and sister-in-law, Myron “Mike” and Maxine Dickinson of Hudson Falls, NY; several nieces and nephews; close friends, Beth Corey of Hudson Falls, NY and Joseph Burch of Hampton, NY.

She was a graduate of the University of the State of New York Education Department and also attended Adirondack Community College. She was employed by Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward, NY and Stanton Nursing Home, Queensbury, NY.

Harriet enjoyed reading, crocheting, tending to her plants and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.