Dec. 7, 1930—Feb. 1, 2022

GREENWICH — Harriet Barton Spiezio, 91, a resident of Greenwich, formerly of Johnsonville, passed away following a brief illness, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Greenwich, NY to the late Ellis and Minnie (Haviland) Jones.

Harriet was a devoted Catholic her entire life, more importantly she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Raising her children and grandchildren were the happiest of times and brought her great joy.

She worked for the Greenwich Central School for over 28 years, as cafeteria manager. Harriet enjoyed making crafts, quilts, towels, and homemade gifts which she gifted at Christmas. She liked to watch Hallmark movies and dine out at the Burger Den Restaurant. Hummingbirds made her happy, she loved to take care of her small, feathered friends. Her Yorkie Bijou and her were inseparable and together they were best friends. Harriet’s main goal in life was to make her family happy, Wednesday dinners with family were very special to her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands Gerald Barton and Richard Spiezio; sister Gertrude Longdeau and brother Ellis Jones, Jr.

She is survived by her daughters: Paula (Bill) Simmes of Greenwich and Colleen (Ed) Carr of Schuylerville; son Kelly (Cathy) Barton of Hudson Falls; sister Shirley Jones; grandchildren: Anthony (Kahla) DeMarco, Christina DeMarco, Rachael (Steve) Csernica, Samantha (Matt) Fullerton, John (Jess), Heather (Adam), Meghan, Caty, and Max Barton; great-grandchildren: Ethan Burch, Rowan and Luke DeMarco, Clayton Carr and Bailey Csernica; several nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

A mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 35 Bleecker St., Greenwich, NY 12834, with Rev. Martin Fisher officiating. Spring burial will take place in the St. John’s Cemetery, Schaghticoke.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Donations in her name may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org or St. Joseph’s Church, 35 Bleecker St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

