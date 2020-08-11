July 19, 1926 — Aug. 7, 2020
LAKE LUZERNE — Harriet A. Yannaci, 94, a longtime resident of East River Drive, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center due to natural causes.
Born on July 19, 1926 in Day, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Carrie (Marcellus) Allen.
Harriet attended Hadley-Luzerne High School.
She married Louis “Tony” Yannaci on June 11, 1956 in Corinth and the couple resided on East River Drive for all their marriage. He passed away July 24, 2000 following 44 years of marriage.
Harriet was employed as a seamstress at Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth for over 20 years.
Along with her husband, she was a longtime member of the Adirondack Campers.
She enjoyed camping, arts and crafts, and loved being a “Mema”.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Donna McFarlane; and her siblings: Vernon, Philo, and Jude; and two sons-in-law: John Chandler and Tim DiLorenzo.
Survivors include three daughters: Karilee A. Chandler of Corinth, Laura Knowles (Greg) of Corinth, and Toni DiLorenzo of Corinth; 10 grandchildren: Dana, Johnna, Eric, Robert, Khristi, Danielle, Sherri, Angelina, Chantal and Catlin; 10 great-grandchildren: Zoey, Trevor, Cortland, Daimon, Allison, Logan, Kameryn, Sierra, Halla and Olivia; one sister, Winnie Guilder, longtime resident of Corinth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Social distancing is required and the State Department of Health requires that anyone who enters the funeral home during visitations or services must wear a mask.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Glens Falls Center for their kindness and compassionate care given to Harriet during her stay and they also wish to thank the Corinth Senior Center Meals on Wheels Program.
The family suggests that in memory of her daughter, Donna, memorials take the form of donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.