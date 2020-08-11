July 19, 1926 — Aug. 7, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Harriet A. Yannaci, 94, a longtime resident of East River Drive, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center due to natural causes.

Born on July 19, 1926 in Day, she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Carrie (Marcellus) Allen.

Harriet attended Hadley-Luzerne High School.

She married Louis “Tony” Yannaci on June 11, 1956 in Corinth and the couple resided on East River Drive for all their marriage. He passed away July 24, 2000 following 44 years of marriage.

Harriet was employed as a seamstress at Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth for over 20 years.

Along with her husband, she was a longtime member of the Adirondack Campers.

She enjoyed camping, arts and crafts, and loved being a “Mema”.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Donna McFarlane; and her siblings: Vernon, Philo, and Jude; and two sons-in-law: John Chandler and Tim DiLorenzo.