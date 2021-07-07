Aug. 18, 1936—July 4, 2021
MOREAU — Harold Westlake Sturgis (1936-2021). It is with joy, for having known and loved him, and sorrow, for having to let him go, that the family of Harold Westlake Sturgis (age 84) shares the news of his passing at home on July 4, 2021, with loving family at his side.
Harold was born August 18, 1936 to the late Harold and Emma (Lilholt) Sturgis, in Monticello, New York.
He is survived by Dolores (Lorie), his wife of 59 years and the love of his life. She completed him, as many would say. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Karen) Sturgis of Florida; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Douglas Smith of Glens Falls, New York; niece, Laurie (Todd) Jorgensen and their boys, Bryce and Troy of Queensbury, New York; nephew, Brian (Amanda) Smith and their son, Austin, of Summerville, South Carolina.
He is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Rauch (Richard).
Harold was well traveled, well loved, and well known wherever he went, with successful athletic experiences in school as he participated in basketball and baseball.
Harold was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1955 and completed boot camp in Annapolis, Maryland, before completing basic ship training in Philadelphia, PA. He shipped out on the USS Smalley (DD-565), a Fletcher-class destroyer, and traveled to South Africa and then on to the Persian Gulf, being on board for sixteen months.
He returned home to begin a successful career as a car dealer, working for Cadillac, Pontiac, Buick, Jeep for 37 years. He was also owner of Happy Hour Stock Farm which his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Karen, maintain, and raised Standardbred horses.
Harold and Lorie have traveled all over the world, enjoying vacations to Europe, Alaska, New Zealand, and Brazil, just to name a few. After retirement, winters were spent in Florida. Golf was his favorite pastime. He played for 50 years after being taught by golf pro Jimmy Demaret at the Concord Hotel, and made every effort to bring new young players into the game. He was a member of the Elks Club BPOE 1544 Monticello and the American Legion Post Number 73.
Harold and Lorie moved from Monticello to the beautiful Adirondacks in 2009. Harold quickly became well known in the neighborhood during his daily walks, chatting with neighbors regularly. He took pride in his beautiful home and the landscaping, working tirelessly to keep the flower beds trimmed and manicured. He was never one to turn down a challenge, even if that meant a game of dodgeball with the kids.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stoutenburg for his kind care of Harold during his illness. Special thanks are also extended to Heather, Shawna, Debbie B., Debbie R., and Ruth for their extraordinary love and care shown during his final days. Their kindness is appreciated beyond measure.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 and Community Hospice of Saratoga 179 Lawrence Street Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Family and friends may call Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home at 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.
Burial will be held privately for the family at Glens Falls Cemetery.
Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.