Harold Westlake Sturgis

He returned home to begin a successful career as a car dealer, working for Cadillac, Pontiac, Buick, Jeep for 37 years. He was also owner of Happy Hour Stock Farm which his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Karen, maintain, and raised Standardbred horses.

Harold and Lorie have traveled all over the world, enjoying vacations to Europe, Alaska, New Zealand, and Brazil, just to name a few. After retirement, winters were spent in Florida. Golf was his favorite pastime. He played for 50 years after being taught by golf pro Jimmy Demaret at the Concord Hotel, and made every effort to bring new young players into the game. He was a member of the Elks Club BPOE 1544 Monticello and the American Legion Post Number 73.

Harold and Lorie moved from Monticello to the beautiful Adirondacks in 2009. Harold quickly became well known in the neighborhood during his daily walks, chatting with neighbors regularly. He took pride in his beautiful home and the landscaping, working tirelessly to keep the flower beds trimmed and manicured. He was never one to turn down a challenge, even if that meant a game of dodgeball with the kids.