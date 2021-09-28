Oct. 31, 1938—Sept. 25, 2021

VICTORY MILLS — Harold S. “Sam” Pechette, Jr., 82, a Victory Boy, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Schuylerville, NY, on October 31, 1938 to the late Harold, Sr. and Ruth (VanEtten) Pechette.

Harold served his country proudly in the United States Marines from 1961 to 1966. In his younger days, he was actively involved in the Green Sabres, serving as a drum major. Harold had a passion for country music and his favorite artist was Johnny Cash. He married the love of his life, Catherine Drew, and together they spent their honeymoon in Nashville. They both enjoyed traveling all over the United States, visiting a million places and making a million friends along the way. Together they shared the passion of animals, and many trips were taken walking the dogs at the Saratoga Battlefield.

He was a communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church and was active in the Old Saratoga Post #278 American Legion and the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard. Harold always was smiling and laughing, he was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. He will be missed by all who knew him.