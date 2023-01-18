Oct. 5, 1936—Jan. 11, 2023

QUEENSBURY — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Harold S. Goodwin, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Born to Harold Goodwin, Sr. and Helen Cossey Goodwin on October 5, 1936, Harold was one of 11 children. He loved to share stories from his childhood involving his parents and siblings and all the places they resided. He especially loved his time in Saratoga and vividly shared stories of what it was like in the ‘40s and ‘50s.

Harold worked at Slims Market in Glens Falls when he met his wife, Kathy. While raising his family, he worked as a corrections officer. He made many friends and peers who respected him for his stoic demeanor, integrity, and leadership. He was also a competitive and award-winning marksman.

Harold was a man who loved the outdoors and spent many hours hiking with his springer spaniels and enjoying the beauty of the Southern Adirondacks.

In recent years, he enjoyed his morning coffee sitting in Crandall Park while reading the local newspaper or a novel picked up at Crandall Library. Along with being an avid reader, he enjoyed television shows and films of many genres. His interest in history, culture, and science was the result of his passion to learn and discuss with his sons, of whom he was so proud. He never wanted to stop learning about new developments in science and technology and stayed remarkably current for a man of his age.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers: Richard, Frank, and John and sisters: Joyce, Patricia, Helen, and Edna. He is survived by his loving wife Kathy Goodwin; his sons: Jeff and Jim who he adored, their wives Jennifer and Laura who he treated like his own; his granddaughters: Megan, Emma, and Emily who he cherished above all; his sisters: Dale DeMartino, Leila Gordon, Cecilia (Joe) Monsour; many nieces and nephews; and a special group of kids Kathy babysat who were like family. Harold will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, PO Box 973 Glens Falls, NY 12801 in honor of Harold’s memory. A Celebration of Life is being planned for family and friends. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have offered their love and support throughout this difficult time.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.