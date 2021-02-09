ARGYLE—Harold Richard Brayton of Argyle, beloved father, grandfather, and husband passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, February 6, 2021, surrounded by his children and family.

Harold was affectionately known as Pete Brayton, and was from the Argyle and Hartford area all his life. He attended Hartford Central School, where his Mother later became the school librarian for many years, Betty Brayton. He obtained his Associates Degree in Chemistry in Long Island.

Pete was preceded in death by his wife Rosalie Brayton and Mother Betty Brayton.

He is survived by his son Jeffrey Brayton and his wife Tracy Brayton; his daughter Michelle Brayton Finizo and husband Tobin Finizio; his son Todd Brayton and wife Theresa Brayton; and son Peter Brayton and wife Shari Brayton; many grandchildren will also be fondly remembering his affections as “Pop Pop”; survived also by his only brother Samuel Brayton and his family.