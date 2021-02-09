ARGYLE—Harold Richard Brayton of Argyle, beloved father, grandfather, and husband passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, February 6, 2021, surrounded by his children and family.
Harold was affectionately known as Pete Brayton, and was from the Argyle and Hartford area all his life. He attended Hartford Central School, where his Mother later became the school librarian for many years, Betty Brayton. He obtained his Associates Degree in Chemistry in Long Island.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife Rosalie Brayton and Mother Betty Brayton.
He is survived by his son Jeffrey Brayton and his wife Tracy Brayton; his daughter Michelle Brayton Finizo and husband Tobin Finizio; his son Todd Brayton and wife Theresa Brayton; and son Peter Brayton and wife Shari Brayton; many grandchildren will also be fondly remembering his affections as “Pop Pop”; survived also by his only brother Samuel Brayton and his family.
Pete was an avid sportsman who loved fishing the great lakes, and local rivers. He stated a bad day fishing was preferable to a good day at work. Pete taught his children to hunt and respect the wildlife in his surrounding woods, but more often than not this resulted in an amazing nature trip through the gorgeous north woods rather than an actual hunt. Pete knew all of the local people by name and could drive through the winding roads of Washington County pointing out all the families by name who lived in this part of the world, even into his 80’s.
He retired from Finch Pruyn many years ago but continued a career on the NY State Canals for 16 years, enjoying working the locks and chatting with the passing boaters. He tended a garden at the locks, giving fresh grown tomatoes to the travelers on their boats, and in late August, lucky boaters would maybe get some sweet corn as well.
Calling hours and memorial services will be announced in the spring.
Burial will take place at Morningside Cemetery in the spring, at a date to be announced.
The family wishes to extend the deepest appreciation to Karen’s Home Care for the warm, loving atmosphere which enabled Dad to live at home with dignity. We also thank all the friends, and neighbors for amazing love Dad felt throughout his final years, especially during this difficult time for everyone.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To view Harold’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
