April 5, 1934—Nov. 30, 2022

ARGYLE — Harold R. Walker, 88, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 5, 1934, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late George R. and Doris E. (Williams) Walker. He attended school in Lake Luzerne.

Harold was a logger for many years with his father and a team of horses. He ran Walker’s Riding Stable for 30 years. He leased horses to camps throughout the area and bought and sold horses.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was known to many as “Pop.” He loved going to rodeos and watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had been attending rodeos for over 60 years. He also had rodeos of his own.

He was predeceased by his parents and siblings: Dorothy Eldridge and Richard Walker; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Curtis and Frances Knowlton; brother-in-law, Stanley Knowlton; sister-in-law, Lucy Knowlton; and son-in-law, James DeMarsh.

Survivors include the love of his life, Janice (Knowlton) Walker with whom he shared 70 wonderful years; their children: Linda (Elton) LaFountain of Lake Luzerne, Curt (Ally) Walker, Sr. of Screven, GA, Peggy DeMarsh, Shelley (John) McClaskey, all of Lake Luzerne; grandchildren: Lisa (James) Lamb, Billy (Eileen) LaFountain, Curtis (Abby) Walker, Jr., Robyn Costine, Aubrey (James) Rossignol, Destiny Walker, Jr. (Liana) DeMarsh, Bobbie Jo (Jesse) Barber; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Lawrence Walker; Emmy Walker, who was always there to help with hayrides; and several nieces, nephews, cousins; and very special neighbor, Sue Perry who was like a daughter to him.

Friends may call Sunday, Dec. 2, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2022 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Argyle.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com