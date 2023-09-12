April 6, 1939—Sept. 7, 2023

LAKE LUZERNE – Harold R. Hayes, 84, of Hayes Drive, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born on April 6, 1939, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Harold G. and Alice (Mayotte) Hayes.

Harold graduated from Corinth High School in 1956 and from Adirondack Community College with a degree in mechanical engineering.

He married Priscilla Lent on July 15, 1962 in Corinth and the couple have resided in Lake Luzerne for 61 years.

Harold was employed for many years as an engineer at General Electric in Hudson Falls until his retirement.

He served for four years as a Lake Luzerne Town Councilman, ran a youth group at Holy Infancy Church, and was a member of Liebl’s Hunting Club. He also was a member of the Adirondack 46’s Club.

Harold enjoyed motorcycles, hiking, visiting and socializing with people, camping, loved music and going to concerts. He was proud of his Native American culture, enjoyed going to car shows and doing projects around the house. He also enjoyed helping people out whenever needed but mostly being with his family.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one son, Matthew Hayes; two brothers: Eric Hayes and Edward Hayes.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 61 years, Priscilla Hayes of Lake Luzerne include four children: Michel Hayes (Vicki) of Lake Luzerne, Bob Hayes of Lake Luzerne, Michelle Powers of St. Augustine, FL, and Glen Hayes (Michelle) of Lake Luzerne; two siblings: Kathy Fuss of Knoxville, TN and Gary Hayes (Beth) of Salt Springs, FL; 14 grandchildren: Rachel, Chris, Kevin, Zack, Yvonne, Jayde, Millie, Spencer, Jesse, Casey, Madelinne, Trae, Aaron, and Brady; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Harold’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the family’s barn at 15 Hayes Drive, Lake Luzerne.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, at the Barn, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the ICU at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Harold during his illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.