Harold Patrick "Fitzy" Fitzsimmons

He was the owner/operator of Fitzy’s Barber Shop in Fort Edward, where he could always be counted on to provide a smile and a wave, even if you were just driving by. He also worked as a rural route driver for the Post Star for 20 years.

Fitzy was inducted into the Durkee Hose Company in Fort Edward in January of 1972 where he served as chief and president from 1981-1982. Fitzy was instrumental in combining the two fire districts in Fort Edward to form the Fort Edward Fire Department in 1993, where he served as a board member from its inception until the present. He also served as the Treasurer of the FEFD from 2001 until the present.In addition to his service in Fort Edward, Fitzy also served as the Washington County Deputy Fire Coordinator from 1983-1995, and sat on the Fire Advisory Board from the early 1980s to 1992.