Harold O'Malley

Apr. 18, 1939—Sept. 23, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Harold F. “Butch” O’Malley, 83, of Gansevoort, NY passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 23, 2022.

Butch was born on April 18, 1939, in Glens Falls NY. After attending school, he served in the United States Army from 1963-1965.

After serving in the Army, he was the watchman for the Owl’s Head Mountain Fire Tower in Long Lake NY. In 1968, Butch began his career with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer and eight years later was promoted to sergeant.

Butch changed his career in 1978 to become a security guard for Scott Paper International Paper Company and then as a security guard at Finch and Pruyn Mill. In 2004, Butch returned to Warren County as a security guard in the county buildings and remained there until his retirement, three short weeks ago, on Aug. 29, 2022, after nearly 50 years of public service.

Butch was a devoted husband to his wife Aletia, celebrating 50 years of marriage on Feb. 16, 2022. He loved to spend time with his family and cherished family get-togethers with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as extended family. He made friends wherever he went and would greet you with a smile, a hug, a joke, or a story whenever he saw you.

Butch loved fishing, camping, hunting, and painting. Many have been blessed with one of his paintings to hang in their home. Butch also enjoyed cooking his homemade hot dog sauce, spaghetti sauce, soups, and chili which he would package up and deliver to all of his family and friends on a regular basis.

Butch was preceded in death by his father, George O’Malley, mother, Alice O’Malley, father-in-law, Martin Wall and mother-in-law, Adrienne Wall; brothers: Jimmy, Johnny, Pete, Dick, Don, and Mike O’Malley; sister and brother-in-law, Bruce and Barbara Davidson, brothers-in-law: Larry Holcomb, George Wall, Martin Wall, Ron Trombley; and several nieces and nephews.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife and soul mate Aletia O’Malley; their children: Jamie (Beecher) Daniels, Christine (Pat) Harrington and Cory O’Malley; his grandchildren: Beecher Daniels, Jr., James Johnson, Justin Daniels and Katie Harrington; his great-grandchildren: Grayson Daniels, Camdyn Daniels, and Zachary Johnson; his brother, David O’Malley; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Dick Crannell; sister, Theresa McGuire; sisters-in-law: Lynn Wall, Bonnie Holcomb and Leona Trombley; brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Diane Wall and Michele and Steve Combs; brother-in-law, William Wall; and many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends he thought of as family.

Butch touched the lives and souls of many in his years here. He has left his love and many lasting memories for his family and friends to cherish for years to come. That is what he loved most in life.

We would like to send a special thank you to his oncologist, Dr. Yun and the entire team on Tower 2 for the amazing care, comfort and thoughtfulness you provided to him as well as to his family during this difficult time. We are eternally grateful for all you did.

At Butch’s request there will be no services. If you would like to donate in his name, please consider the American Cancer Institute, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110, or North Country Wild Care, PO Box 63, Lake George, NY 12845.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.