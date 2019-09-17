Jan. 30, 1920 — Sept. 13, 2019
LAUDERHILL, FL — Harold Novitsky, 99, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 in Lauderhill, Florida.
Harold was born on Jan. 30, 1920 in Glens Falls, the son of Max and Anna Novitsky.
Harold was a graduate of Glens Falls High School and was employed as a machinist at General Electric Company in Hudson Falls, from 1942-1944. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Queensbury Masonic Lodge 121, Scottish Rite Valley of Troy/Albany and Oriental Shriners. He was also a member of Shaaray Tefila Synagogue for many years and a local realtor with Savard Realty.
As a World War II Veteran, Harold served proudly in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman First Class from 1944-1946, graduating from several Navy Training and Technical Storekeeper Schools. He served aboard ship at Pearl Harbor and within the United States.
Following WWII, Harold attended Trade School to become an advanced graduate for heating technologies and joined his father at Max Novitsky & Son Oil Company in Glens Falls. He later became sole proprietor of Novitsky Oil Company, retiring in 1973 and moving to Florida. Harold was also a member of the Jewish War Veterans and served as a Service Officer for many years in Florida.
Harold was predeceased by his loving wife, Anna B. Novitsky. He is survived by his son, Herbert and daughter-in-law, Barbara; daughter, Sheila Rhodes; granddaughter, Debra Mirabile; and grandson-in-law, Santo; granddaughter, Rachelle Nirvelli, and great grandchildren, Finn and Luci Mirabile.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at the Shaaray Tefila Cemetery on Media Road, followed by a mourner’s luncheon at Congregation Shaaray Tefila, 68 Bay St., Glens Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family feels Harold can best be honored by contributions in his memory to Congregation Shaaray Tefila, 68 Bay St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
To express online condolences visit sbfuneralhome.com.
