ROTTERDAM — Harold L. “Vern” Foster, 89, passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2022 at the Baptist Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, NY, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Rupert, VT, Vern was the son of the late Annetta Moore Beattie and stepfather of Clarence Beattie. He was raised in Salem, NY and graduated from Washington Academy in Salem NY in 1952.

He resided in Scotia, before settling in Rotterdam, NY in 1973. He retired after 65 years in business as a barber on Mohawk Avenue in Scotia on Aug. 6, 2022.

In addition to his parents, Vern was predeceased by his wife, Rosemary, and his sister, Betty Hall. He is survived by his son, Mark (Linda) Foster; his sister Shirley Hine; his stepchildren: Ted (Suzanne) Smith, Shawn (Debby) Smith and Molly (Mike) Arduini; as well as his nephew, Kevin Rourke. He was an extremely proud grandfather and Poppy to: Matt and Natalie Foster, Grant and Kristin Smith, and Carissa Arduini. He was a great-grandfather to Phoebe Jane Smith.

He served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany, from 1953-55. After his discharge from the Army, he went to barber school. In 1957, Vern became the owner and operator of Vern’s Barbershop, located on Mohawk Avenue in Scotia. For over 65 years, the shop served as an early morning gathering place for many. He loved being a barber, and the many friendships he developed as a result of being in the business.

Vern was the proud recipient of numerous accolades recognizing his longevity in the Scotia/Glenville Community. Several articles have appeared throughout the years regarding Vern the Barber and the many family generations that he provided haircuts for.

When he wasn’t at the barbershop, he could be found participating in his favorite activity, golf. A member of the Stadium Golf Course, Vern loved sponsoring a golf league and all of the camaraderie that went along with it.

A special note of thanks to his neighbors, Gail and Jim Oliver, for their friendship and assistance throughout the years, as well as his other neighbor Lisa Jaimes and her dog Harley, and to the staff and caregivers at Baptist Rehabilitation Center who most recently helped Vern during his illness.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 from 4 p.m.–7 p.m. at Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Ave., Scotia, NY.

A funeral service and interment with military honors will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Those wishing to follow in procession please meet inside the entrance gate for the cemetery fifteen minutes prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing can send a contribution to either Scotia-Glenville High School, Athletic Department, 900 Preddice Parkway, Scotia NY 12302, or the SWA Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, PO Box 517, Salem NY 12865. Online condolences may be offered at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com.