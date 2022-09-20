ROTTERDAM — Harold L. “Vern” Foster, 89, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022 at the Baptist Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, NY, surrounded by his loving family.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, NY.
A funeral service and interment with military honors will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 9:30 am at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Those wishing to follow in procession please meet inside the entrance gate for the cemetery fifteen minutes prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing can send a contribution to either Scotia Glenville High School Athletic Department, 900 Preddice Parkway, Scotia NY 12302, or the SWA Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 517, Salem NY 12865. Online condolences may be offered at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com.
