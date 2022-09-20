 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harold L. "Vern" Foster

  • 0

ROTTERDAM — Harold L. “Vern” Foster, 89, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022 at the Baptist Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, NY, surrounded by his loving family.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, NY.

A funeral service and interment with military honors will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 9:30 am at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Those wishing to follow in procession please meet inside the entrance gate for the cemetery fifteen minutes prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing can send a contribution to either Scotia Glenville High School Athletic Department, 900 Preddice Parkway, Scotia NY 12302, or the SWA Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 517, Salem NY 12865. Online condolences may be offered at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News