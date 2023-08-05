April 19, 1933—Aug. 1, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Harold James “Jimmy” Brooks, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at his home.

Born on April 19, 1933 in Stony Creek, he was the son of Harold A. and Gladys M. (Mullen) Brooks.

Harold attended St. Mary’s Academy, where he excelled at football, basketball and baseball. He graduated in 1952 and enrolled himself in the military that September.

Harry chose the Air Force, was an Airman First Class who served from 1952–1956 during the Korean War. During this time, he went on to earn the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

He then went to work for the NY Telephone Industry, including Bell/Verizon, starting as a lineman and quickly working his way up to Management of Buildings and Grounds, covering Utica up to the Canadian Border.

Harry’s (Jimmy’s) other passions include hunting and fishing with his close friends, David VanLew “Skinner” and Ron Kilmartin “Rooster,” along with many other friends and family. He also was a past President and lifelong member of the Rainbow Fishing Club at St. John’s, a club that his grandfather had established.

He was an avid golfer both near and far, especially enjoying his annual trips to the Outer Banks where he interestingly earned the “title” Dr. of Mixology. Here his passion for golf and honoring friendships lead him to be a co-creator for the John Paul Lefebvre Memorial Golf Tournament.

His parents, Harold and Gladys Brooks and his brother, Lawrence Brooks, predeceased Harold.

Survivors include his adoring wife, Louise Brooks; his children: Tami Harris (Todd), Stacy Evans, Jeffrey Brooks (Lori Springer-Comar), Gregory Brooks (Jennifer) and Amy Brooks Rainwater (Stephen Brown); his stepdaughter, Teresa Penner (Edward); his grandchildren: Jennifer Terry, Jason Herrington, Tiffany Evans, James Toth, Steven Toth, Kayleigh Brooks, Grayson Brooks, Nikolas Rainwater, Emily Rainwater, Katrina Toth-Penner, Jackson Rainwater, Parker Brooks, Tyler Brooks, Emerson Brooks, Garry Harris and Edward Penner III. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Ella and Zoey Herrington, Coen Taliaferro, Natalie Penner, Charles Toth, Grant Toth, Aspen Toth, Everleigh Toth, Barnaby Barna, Zarrah Graves and Logan Abel; his sister, Nancy Farry and her children: Michelle, Brooks and William and his former wife, Nancy Ruff also survive him.

Family and friends may call from 4–6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Burial will be private at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Dad’s hands were king-size and strong. With his hands, he built our home and fixed all the broken things. Dad’s hands gave generously, served humbly, and loved mom tenderly, unselfishly, completely, unendingly. With his hands, Dad held us when we were small, steadied us when we stumbled, and guided us in the right direction. When we needed help, we could always count on Dad’s hands. Sometimes Dad’s hands corrected us, disciplined us, shielded us, rescued us. Dad’s hands protected us. Dad’s hands held ours when we needed. His hands were the instruments of his great big, rugged-tender heart. Dad’s hands were strength. Dad’s hands were love.

