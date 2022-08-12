Jan. 9, 1923—Aug. 9, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Harold J. McAfee, 99, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Born Jan. 9, 1923, in Detroit, MI, he was the son of Percy W. McAfee and Lillian Piper McAfee Cassagne.

In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his brother and sister, Kenneth W. McAfee and Irene D. McAfee.

Harold married the love of his life, Loraine Weston, in April 1948, who recently passed away Dec. 16, 2021.

In 1943, Harold enlisted and served until 1946 in the 10th Mountain Division, a new division formed for mountain combat. Unlike most Mountain Division recruits he had no experience on skis but quickly turned the recommendation of his high school hockey coach and his substantial skating expertise into skiing skills (prior to enlistment he was offered a hockey scholarship at Fordham University). Harold served as a Combat Infantry Squad leader in Italy and on the Italy-Yugoslav border holding the line against Tito’s move against Italy. He was awarded a Bronze Star and two Oak Leaf Clusters at war’s end. He also learned to train dogs while in the military and was a lifelong dog lover.

Harold and Loraine settled on Long Island where Harold had a 30+years career with the U.S. Postal Service retiring in 1980. Their lives were filled with athletics and adventures in camping, hiking, skating, skiing, tennis, biking, golf and boating. They traveled to Colorado, the Alps and British Columbia for skiing in addition to weekends on the slopes of Vermont and New York.

In 1989, Harold and Loraine moved to Queensbury, NY. There, he taught himself ice dancing and shared his skills on the ice, snow, courts and courses with children and youth volunteering for many years as a coach for Adirondack Youth Hockey. His mentorship affected hundreds of children. He taught his grand-nephew (Brian) to skate and play hockey. Brian continued Harold’s legacy as a youth hockey coach on Long Island.

In addition to his athletic activities in Queensbury, Harold was an active member of the Lion’s Club and the High Flyers. His mentorship and athletic activities continued through many years of coaching and playing in the Senior Hockey League and downhill skiing, golf and tennis until age 97 when his attention turned to providing 24-hour care (cooking, cleaning, shopping and personal care) for Loraine who had developed dementia.

He is survived by two nieces and two nephews many grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews and innumerable friends who will greatly miss him.

A graveside ceremony with full military honors will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery where he will be laid to eternal rest Monday, August 15, 2022 at 1 p.m., next to his beloved wife Loraine.

In lieu of flowers, donations to youth sports organizations and Veteran’s charities to honor Harold’s military and community service would be much appreciated.

