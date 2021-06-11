Oct. 13, 1947—June 9, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Harold G. “Hal” Odell, Jr., 73, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. Hal was born October 13, 1947 in Queens, NY, the only child of Harold G. “Hank” Odell, Sr. and Anita M. (Swezey) Odell.

He graduated from Neshaminy High School in Langhorn, PA in 1965 where he was a member of their nationally recognized football program. He attended Hofstra University on a football scholarship. After college, Hal spent a brief period as a Warehouse Manager for Revlon, Inc. His lifelong love of the Adirondack region prompted him to purchase two discount gas stations, one in Malone and another in Ray Brook. It was during this period that he met his soul mate and future wife, Paula. Hal later was a Sales Manager for Schwan’s Frozen Foods and for almost 25 years, a Sales Representative for Coca-Cola, servicing Warren and Essex counties.

Since his retirement in 2009, he has been a bus driver for the Lake George Central School District and Vice-President of the Transportation Association.