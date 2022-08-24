March 12, 1945—Aug. 19, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Harold F. “Sonny” LaFountain, Jr., 77, of Lake George, NY, son of the late Harold and Lillian (McNaughton) LaFountain, passed away at his home on August, 19, 2022.

Sonny came into this world on March 12, 1945 in Middlebury, VT. He was drafted into the United States Army, serving two tours in Vietnam then continuing to serve his country for 14 years. Once out of the Army, Sonny was a truck driver, security guard and most importantly for the last 18 years proudly served as house manager for Neighborhood Center Halfway House in Deland, FL.

When not working, Sonny enjoyed shopping at Walmart, smoking his cigarettes, attending classic car shows, buying a new blanket yearly at the Washington County Fair, dancing, and watching Western movies, especially with John Wayne, all while having his dogs Blue, Chelsey and Sophie by his side. Most of all, time spent with his children, grandchildren and family was his most enjoyed activity.

Besides his parents, Sonny is predeceased by his brother Richard “Dick” LaFountain.

Left to remember Sonny is his daughter Marie (Jeremy) Carter of Fort Edward; sons: Sonny James LaFountain of Hudson Falls and Joshua Whitty of Saranac Lake; brothers: Elton (Linda) LaFountain of Lake Luzerne, Eric (Patty) LaFountain of Lake George and Jeffrey LaFountain of Ballston Spa; grandchildren: Kayla (John) Tenney of WA, Kayden Carter of Fort Edward and Iris Whitty of Saranac Lake; special cousins: Ann Bardin of Harford, Valerie Hache of Fort Edward and John Mattison of Queensbury; many nieces and nephews; special neighbors: Lori Eagle and Rick Moon of Lake George and Tim Campbell of Lake George; and longtime friend Maureen Hayden of FL.

Sonny’s family would like to thank Nancy Tracy, Sonny’s former spouse, for the continuous around the clock care she so generously gave. Also, the staff on Tower 3 at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital and High Peaks Hospice for all their care and compassion during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Sonny’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends may call on Sonny’s family from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

Burial will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.