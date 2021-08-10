 Skip to main content
Harold F. Robinson
Harold F. Robinson

March 12, 1939—Aug. 6, 2021

CORINTH — Harold F. Robinson, 82, a longtime resident of Hollister Road, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Capstone Center in Amsterdam, following a long illness.

Born on March 12, 1939 in Staten Island, he was the son of the late George and Elsie (Klingebiel) Robinson.

Harold graduated from high school in Staten Island and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Wagner College.

He joined the United States Army, serving in the New York State Army National Guard for four years.

Harold was employed for many years for the Capital District DDSO at the Wilton Developmental Center until his retirement.

He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and loved watching the New York Giants and New York Yankees. He also enjoyed traveling and loved long spur of the moment car rides.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one brother, George Robinson, Jr. and one sister, Joyce Gurka.

Survivors include two children, Alice Higgins (Jimmy) of North Babylon, LI and Justin Robinson of White Plains; five granddaughters, Shannon, Morgan, Bridgette, MacKenzie, and Jillian; several nieces and nephews; and his ex-wife, Paula Robinson of Warrensburg.

At Harold’s request, arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Albany Medical Center for their professionalism and compassionate care given to Harold during his stay.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

