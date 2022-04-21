March 26, 1923—April 19, 2022

CAMBRIDGE — Harold F. Andrews, 99, formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Wesley Healthcare Center.

He was born March 26, 1923, in Albany, NY, to the late Harry Henry, and Hetty (Bunce) Andrews.

Harold was proud to be a member of the greatest generation. He lived through the Great Depression and served his country proudly as a 1st lieutenant in the 1332nd Army Air Forces Base Unit from 1944-1945. As a pilot in the Army Air Force, Harold flew over 87 missions during the height of WWII. He was stationed throughout India and Burma. He was the recipient of the EA ME Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal, American Campaign Medal, and the Victory Medal.

Harold always wanted to fly airplanes, he had been an advocate of model airplanes for years. He built model airplanes from the age of eight or nine years old, right up until his time in the service. During basic training, pilots learned flying skills on the Model 75 Stearman. In an interview, Harold compared the Stearman to the C-47s and DC-3s he flew in WWII: “It was like flying a beer can full of rocks.”

Following his honorable discharge, Harold married the love of his life Shirley Miller, whom he met while delivering a plane during his time in the service. Together they owned and operated the Montgomery Ward store in Cambridge. He also worked selling insurance for Bill Lyttle in Greenwich.

Harold was quiet and reserved, and he was meticulous in everything he did. He was well educated, reading books and newspapers daily in his library. He enjoyed model trains, having an upper- and lower-level train track in his home. Harold had a passion for riding motorcycles, boating, and refurbishing wooden boats. He and his family enjoyed wintering in Winter Haven, FL, and spending time at his camp, on Lake Champlain in Port Henry. He was an expert marksman and enjoyed shooting and hunting in his younger years, even shooting air rifles in his home up until a few years ago.

Harold truly represented the greatest generation and was the salt of this earth, he will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Shirley Andrews in 2011 and daughter-in-law Joan Andrews in 2019.

He is survived by his loving children: Jon F. Andrews, Lin Moore, and Jennifer Andrews; grandchildren: Jon S. (Susan) Andrews, Julie Carruthers, Inger (Jeff) Harrington, and Kristy (David) Deitz; great-grandchildren: Kaitlin, Sam, Justin, Paige, Adam, Merrisa, Abbey, Ryan, and Taylor; 10 great-great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Keith Mann officiating.

Burial in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors to follow at 12:30 p.m.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to his service at the funeral home.

Donations in Harold’s memory may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY, 12816.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at 3 Victorian of the Wesley Healthcare Center for their excellent care of Harold over the years.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.