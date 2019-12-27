Harold E. Shaw

Harold proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and completed one tour overseas during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge in 1968, he settled in Glens Falls where he worked for the telephone company, Glens Falls Janitorial Service, General Electric, and finally Finch Pruyn from which he retired in 2001.

Harold was a very community minded citizen and served as charter member of Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society, Glens Falls Chapter until 2002. He was also a charter member of the Minerva Service Organization, a member of the Minerva Historical Society, and the Adirondack Tri-County Nursing Home Auxiliary. He was also a substitute bus driver for Tri-County for many years, a member of the American Legion Post 629 in North Creek, and a member of the Union of United Paper Workers. He was a past member of the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, past president of the Fire Company and driver for Minerva and Johnsburg rescue squads, a volunteer of the Adirondack American Red Cross, co-chairman with his wife of Minerva from 2004-2007, past driver for RSVP and mental health, past member of the Adirondack Good Samaritans Club, and continued through the years as a member of the Sleeping Giant Seniors, as well as a founding member of the Emergency Prep Committee.