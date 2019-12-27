Dec. 17, 1941 — Dec. 24, 2019
OLMSTEDVILLE — Harold E. Shaw, 78, of County Route 29, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Elderwood at North Creek following a long illness.
Born Dec. 17, 1941 in Altona, he was the son of the late William and Dora (Baker) Shaw.
Harold proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and completed one tour overseas during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge in 1968, he settled in Glens Falls where he worked for the telephone company, Glens Falls Janitorial Service, General Electric, and finally Finch Pruyn from which he retired in 2001.
Harold was a very community minded citizen and served as charter member of Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society, Glens Falls Chapter until 2002. He was also a charter member of the Minerva Service Organization, a member of the Minerva Historical Society, and the Adirondack Tri-County Nursing Home Auxiliary. He was also a substitute bus driver for Tri-County for many years, a member of the American Legion Post 629 in North Creek, and a member of the Union of United Paper Workers. He was a past member of the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, past president of the Fire Company and driver for Minerva and Johnsburg rescue squads, a volunteer of the Adirondack American Red Cross, co-chairman with his wife of Minerva from 2004-2007, past driver for RSVP and mental health, past member of the Adirondack Good Samaritans Club, and continued through the years as a member of the Sleeping Giant Seniors, as well as a founding member of the Emergency Prep Committee.
When Harold wasn’t volunteering his time for others, he enjoyed the great outdoors, horses, traveling, camping in his RV, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren who were the love of his life.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a son, William Shaw; and siblings, Donald, Delia, Katherine, Floyd, Bertha, and Velita.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Nancy Shaw of Olmstedville; a daughter by his first wife, Lisa Shaw and her husband, Doug Persons; grandchildren, Rebecca Persons-Cupp and her husband, Chris, Rachel Persons, Jeremy Shaw, and Celyna Shaw; siblings, Eleanor, Mary, and Robert; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call on Harold’s family from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial with full military honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, at Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. A procession will be departing the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Monday, and all are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a local charity of one’s choice.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
