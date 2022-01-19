Harold E. McClure

May 22, 1931 - Jan. 14, 2022

FORT ANN — Harold E. McClure, 90, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, with his loving wife at his side.

Born on May 22, 1931, in Granville, he was the son of late Fred and Cora (Lackey) McClure.

Harold worked for many years at EMSI as a heavy equipment operator until he retired at the age of 79 years old. After retirement, Harold and Yvette took care of their granddaughter, Anita Corbett. He enjoyed being in his wood shop making lighthouses and other projects, coffee trips to Buckley Tire, and visiting the Hideaway.

In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his children, Harold McClure and Helen Mumblo; his stepchildren, Stephen and Michael Corbett, and four brothers and three sisters.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Yvette; his children, Donna Swinton, Marsha (Bill) Morehouse, Anita (William) Delong, stepchildren, Sussanne Stone, Irene Rich, Gregory (Kelly) Corbett, Cynthia (Thomas) Chase, Jeffrey Corbett; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins.

The family would like to thank Harold's granddaughter, Billy Jo MacDuff, for all the care, love and support she has shown them.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 3 p.m.

Internment at Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, VT will be held at the families' convenience on a later date.

Memorial donations in Harold's name can be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.