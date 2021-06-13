May 30, 1937—April 4, 2021
LAKE LUZERNE — Harold D. Hisnay of Lake Luzerne, formerly of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away April 4, 2021.
He was born in New York City, NY in the Bronx on May 30, 1937 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Harold was the owner of Astro Crane Service. After retiring, he moved to Lake Luzerne in 2007.
He is survived by his wife, Carol A. Hisnay; their children: Cindy Eucker, Barbara Rice, Harry Erholm, Scott Hill; grandchildren: Robert, Chris and David Eucker; Suzanne and Jacyln Rice; Tonni, Miranda and Bradley Hill and great-grandchild, Serena Eucker.
