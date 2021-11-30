Aug. 29, 1944—Nov. 27, 2021

SHUSHAN — Harold D. Hayes, 77, of Shushan, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his residence.

Born August 29, 1944 in Proctor, VT, he was the son of the late Claude Thomas Hayes and Florence Clark Hayes.

Harold worked at Columbia Box, Inc. in Walloomsac, NY which then became Bennington Paper Board where he worked his way up to the position of firefighter until he retired after forty years of service. He was known to his co-workers as “Fonzi.”

Harold had attended the Shushan Methodist Church and was an avid hunter. He loved watching football and his favorite team was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He loved spending time visiting with his grandson and great-granddaughters. He did enjoy visiting with the local people and tending to his flowers around the property. When he was younger, he belonged to bowling leagues in Cambridge, the Men’s League and the Sunday Night Mix League.

He was a member of the Salem Pistol and Rifle Club and the NRA.

In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by a sister, Dolores Rae Edleston and a brother-in-law, Edward “Squeaky” Edleston.

Harold is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Virginia Prindle Hayes; a daughter, Crystal Hayes of Shushan; a grandson, Cody (Olivia) Griffin of Beulaville, NC; two great-granddaughters: Carolyn Grace and Raegan Ami; niece, Tina Edleston of Shushan; nephew, Phillip Edleston of Granville; cousin, Edna Jay Sady of Wells, VT.

Calling hours are from 1-3:00 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Carol Finke officiating.

Memorial contributions in memory of Harold may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert Street, Cambridge, NY 12816.

