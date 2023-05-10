May 5, 1935—May 6, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Harold Bartlett McGee, Jr., 88, of Queensbury, passed away on Saturday May 6, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born May 5, 1935, in Glens Falls, NY. He was the son of the late Harold and Elsie (Larson) McGee.

Bart graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1953 and from there attended Norwich University and graduated in 1957 with a bachelor of arts with a major in History and he received a commission as a Reserve Second Lieutenant.

He was a member and the Chaplain of the Sigma Phi Epsilon and a member of Epsion Tau Sigma. He was very loyal and loved Norwich University. He attended as many homecomings as he could, including last year.

He served in the United States Army. He was Commander of the First Battalion 389th regiment, 1st Brigade, Engr (OSUT and GST) W8WLTA (98th) Division. He was promoted to Colonel in 1985. He retired from the Army on May 5, 1995.

He attended Albany Law School and graduated in 1963. He was a 50-year member of the Warren County Bar Association, the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York and the Northern District of New York Federal Court Bar Association.

After law school, he entered private practice until 1979 when he was Court Attorney for Honorable J. Richard Fitzgerald. On November 10, 1980, he began employment with Warren County as a Deputy County Attorney and retired from the county on March 4, 2011.

He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Levandowski.

He is survived by his life partner of 54 years, Patricia A. Ross; his sister, Sara Knower and her husband Robert Knower; his nieces: Diane Levandowski and her husband James Fenton and their son, Brady Fenton, Nancy Levandowski, Annie Brassard and her husband, Andrew Brassard and their son, Jacob, and Marcia J. Reed; his nephews: John David Knower and Eric J. Reed and his children: Addison, Isabella, Charlie and Finn; his brother-in-law, William Levandowski.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Anthony Petracca and his nurse, Peggy, for years of quality care and for being so patient with him.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY.

Funeral service and graveside ceremony will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, Inc. or any animal charity of your choice since he loved animals more than people.

Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.