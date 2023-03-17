March 1, 1952—March 14, 2023

GANSEVOORT — Harold A. Mattison, 71, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born March 1, 1952 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Alfred and Frances (Barlow) Mattison.

He attended school at Shenendehowa Central School District.

Harold was employed as a heavy equipment operator for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158,

He was a provider for his family and always put them first. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing, camping, car shows, flee markets, yard sales, going on drives, riding his motorcycle, going to Stewart’s for coffee, and spending time with his family.

He was a member of the American Legion Riders in Hudson Falls Post 574.

In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his daughter, Katie Mattison; brothers: Wayne Mattison and Everett Mattison; brothers-in-law: Rick Streicher and Vern McCormick; nephews: Sheldon Streicher, Terry Mattison II, and Randy Mattison.

Left to cherish his memory include his sisters: Gail Campney (Wayne), Barbara Freemire (Jim), Judy McCormick, Robin Streicher, Margaret Mattison, and Sheilia Millis (Cliff); brother, Terry Mattison (Brenda); sister-in-law, Sue Mattison; children: Sherry Bertreaux (Paul), April Mattison (Jeff Waldron), Harold Mattison II (Sara), Jamie Mattison (Lauren); grandchildren: Dakota, Anthony, and Angelina Ambrosia, Jazmin and Katrina Addesso, Hannah, Emily and Riley Mattison, Alex and Broady Waldron, Samuel and Bennett Mattison; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Harold’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be announced.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family highly recommends that everyone hug your loved ones and become an organ donor.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To view Harold’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.