Harold A. Mattison

Harold was a hard worker all his life. He was a logger and a farmer. His farm grew as a result of his taking in strays in addition to his other livestock. He was a very social and kind man. He was more than willing to help others, even though he himself may have not had much. That never stopped him. He was known on more than one occasion to offer someone a meal or a night's lodging that was down on their luck. His policy with helping strays extending to everything or one. He earned the respect of many and will be missed. Harold was an avid WWF viewer.