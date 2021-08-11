 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harold A. Mattison
0 entries

Harold A. Mattison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harold A. Mattison

SALEM — Harold A. Mattison, age 89, passed away at his home following a long illness.

Harold was born on July 1, 1932, in Hebron, NY the son of the late Leroy and Ruth (Safford) Mattison.

Harold was a hard worker all his life. He was a logger and a farmer. His farm grew as a result of his taking in strays in addition to his other livestock. He was a very social and kind man. He was more than willing to help others, even though he himself may have not had much. That never stopped him. He was known on more than one occasion to offer someone a meal or a night's lodging that was down on their luck. His policy with helping strays extending to everything or one. He earned the respect of many and will be missed. Harold was an avid WWF viewer.

Harold was predeceased by his parents, brothers Earl, John and Glenn, a daughter Penny and a son Harold Mattison, Jr. as well as his wife wife, Ethel, and his companion of 35 years, Virginia Anderson. Survivors are his children: Jerry Mattison (Tammy) of Salem, Timmy Mattison (Holly) of Belcher and Randy Mattison (Bezzy) of Salem; his brothers: Richard and Bruce of Salem and Clark (Patricia) of Greenwich; and sisters: Gail Smith of Salem and Linda Ashcroft of AZ also survive him. He was blessed with an abundance of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY from 10:30 – 12:30. While not mandated, mask wearing during visitation is encouraged. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Salem, NY.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the first Mexican chef to win a Michelin Star

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News