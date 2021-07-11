Feb. 14, 1926—July 7, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Harma Lucille “Mary” Smith Zachar, age 95, daughter of the late Richard and Agnes (Dumas) Smith, passed peacefully from this world to her eternal home in Heaven on July 7, 2021. Born in Ticonderoga, NY on Valentine’s Day 1926, Mary was truly a sweetheart to all who knew her. She married John Zachar of Ticonderoga in 1947, and shortly thereafter moved to Glens Falls where they raised their family of three sons.

Kind, loving, generous and caring, Mary was happiest when she was with her family and friends, especially if there was music and dancing involved. She worked at the former Continental Insurance Agency in Glens Falls, and at Walbridge’s, a neighborhood grocery store. Mary was a dedicated volunteer for years at the local soup kitchen in Glens Falls, and a member of the Glens Falls Senior Citizens, and AARP. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, and for many years an enthusiastic participant in the “Seniors Walking Group”