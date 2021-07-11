Feb. 14, 1926—July 7, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Harma Lucille “Mary” Smith Zachar, age 95, daughter of the late Richard and Agnes (Dumas) Smith, passed peacefully from this world to her eternal home in Heaven on July 7, 2021. Born in Ticonderoga, NY on Valentine’s Day 1926, Mary was truly a sweetheart to all who knew her. She married John Zachar of Ticonderoga in 1947, and shortly thereafter moved to Glens Falls where they raised their family of three sons.
Kind, loving, generous and caring, Mary was happiest when she was with her family and friends, especially if there was music and dancing involved. She worked at the former Continental Insurance Agency in Glens Falls, and at Walbridge’s, a neighborhood grocery store. Mary was a dedicated volunteer for years at the local soup kitchen in Glens Falls, and a member of the Glens Falls Senior Citizens, and AARP. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, and for many years an enthusiastic participant in the “Seniors Walking Group”
Mary is survived by her children: John (Carol Diebold), David (Jackie Bogardus) and Richard; as well as her siblings: Margaret Rafferty of Ticonderoga and Donald Smith of Edmond, OK. She is also survived by: five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by: her husband John; and her brothers: Charles, Bernard, Gordon, and Howard.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the local food pantries. A memorial walk for Mary along the Glens Falls/Lake George bike path will be conducted at a future date.
Special thanks to dedicated staff at The Terrace and The Pines for their loving care of Mary.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.