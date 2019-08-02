{{featured_button_text}}

Feb. 13, 1940 — July 28, 2019

GANSEVOORT — Harlowe Jacox, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. He was 79 years old.

Born Feb. 13, 1940 in Watertown, he was the son of the late Slyvester Jacox and Beaulah Hardter. Harlowe was one of seven children. Harlowe was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked as a steam plant operator for Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls for 35 years until his retirement. Harlowe enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Harlowe was predeceased by his wife, Judith Jacox; and three sisters, Patricia Watson, Caroline Damon and Sally Barker.

He is survived by four children, Elisa Burke and her husband, Bruce, Mark Jacox (Michelle Anderson), Steven Jacox and his wife, Tracy, Kimberly O’Reilly and her husband, Todd; three brothers, Lloyd Jacox, John Hardter and Charles Jacox; six grandchildren, Jeremy Burke and his wife, Lisa, Steven Jacox, Cydney O’Reilly, Samantha Burke, Jacquelyn O’Reilly and Leonard Anderson.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the William J. Burke & Son/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.

Burial will be private.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.

