Feb. 13, 1940 — July 28, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Harlowe Jacox, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. He was 79 years old.
Born Feb. 13, 1940 in Watertown, he was the son of the late Slyvester Jacox and Beaulah Hardter. Harlowe was one of seven children. Harlowe was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked as a steam plant operator for Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls for 35 years until his retirement. Harlowe enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Harlowe was predeceased by his wife, Judith Jacox; and three sisters, Patricia Watson, Caroline Damon and Sally Barker.
He is survived by four children, Elisa Burke and her husband, Bruce, Mark Jacox (Michelle Anderson), Steven Jacox and his wife, Tracy, Kimberly O’Reilly and her husband, Todd; three brothers, Lloyd Jacox, John Hardter and Charles Jacox; six grandchildren, Jeremy Burke and his wife, Lisa, Steven Jacox, Cydney O’Reilly, Samantha Burke, Jacquelyn O’Reilly and Leonard Anderson.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the William J. Burke & Son/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
Burial will be private.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.