April 1, 1939—Aug. 25, 2023

WARRENSBURG—Hardy I. Scheib, 84, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital with family by his side.

Born April 1, 1939, in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Samuel and Bessie (Toplansky) Scheib.

Following graduation in Daytona, FL, Hardy became a self-employed business man. He had a passion for making good deals. He loved good food, family events, family history, and making friends everywhere he went. Hardy especially loved his dogs, Zander and Mylie.

In addition to his parents, Hardy was predeceased by his companion, June B. McCurdy-Welch and two sisters, Leah and Henrietta.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Jeff (Joan) Scheib, bonus son, Jon (Amy) Welch and bonus daughter, Lisa Welch; his grandchildren, Lexie Scheib, Amelia Welch, Quentin (Jenna) Welch, Kyle Welch, Lilly Welch and Sam Welch; and his great-grandchildren, Avery and Rial Welch.

The family wishes to extend a deep appreciation to Katrina, Myrtle and Jack.

In loving memory of Hardy, contributions may be made to an animal rescue or shelter of your choice.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.