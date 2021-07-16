Jan. 31, 1915—July 12, 2021

THURMAN — Hannah Delila Reynolds Walter “Lila”, 106, passed on to eternity on Monday, July 12, 2021 with hope in God’s mercy through faith in Christ.

Lila was born in Thurman, January 31, 1915, the daughter of George Berton and Ida Parker Reynolds.

She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1932 and Oneonta Normal school in 1936. Lila taught in one room school houses in Thurman and Johnsburg.

Her business adventures included owning and operating a general store in Thurman with her husband, Loren J. Walter, dying artificial grass for funeral homes with Loren from Maine to Florida, buying and selling real estate, and developing Glen-Hudson campsite in Thurman after Loren’s passing.

Lila enjoyed writing poetry, recording Thurman history, keeping abreast of the news, health and science.

Lila was predeceased by three sisters, Laura Reynolds, Amy Kilburn, and Elsie DeCota.