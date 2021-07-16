 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hannah Delila Reynolds Walter 'Lila'
0 entries

Hannah Delila Reynolds Walter 'Lila'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hannah Delila Reynolds Walter 'Lila'

Jan. 31, 1915—July 12, 2021

THURMAN — Hannah Delila Reynolds Walter “Lila”, 106, passed on to eternity on Monday, July 12, 2021 with hope in God’s mercy through faith in Christ.

Lila was born in Thurman, January 31, 1915, the daughter of George Berton and Ida Parker Reynolds.

She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1932 and Oneonta Normal school in 1936. Lila taught in one room school houses in Thurman and Johnsburg.

Her business adventures included owning and operating a general store in Thurman with her husband, Loren J. Walter, dying artificial grass for funeral homes with Loren from Maine to Florida, buying and selling real estate, and developing Glen-Hudson campsite in Thurman after Loren’s passing.

Lila enjoyed writing poetry, recording Thurman history, keeping abreast of the news, health and science.

Lila was predeceased by three sisters, Laura Reynolds, Amy Kilburn, and Elsie DeCota.

Left to cherish her memory include daughters: Laurona Dibble and Anne Rohe, wife of Albert Rohe; grandchildren: Tom Dibble and his wife, Teresa, Lori Fealey and her husband, Michael, A.J. Rohe and his wife, Tiffany, Lesley Rohe and her husband, Zoli Desi, Amber Morris and her husband, Barry. Six great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and their descendants.

Lila leaves behind many dear friends, including residents and staff she met at Warren Center after she was 100. Her family greatly appreciates all the love and care given by these precious people during her amazing life.

Friends may call on Lila’s family from 2 to 4 pm, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St. in Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 4pm.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Need to save more money? Try these simple tips

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News