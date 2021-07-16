Jan. 31, 1915—July 12, 2021
THURMAN — Hannah Delila Reynolds Walter “Lila”, 106, passed on to eternity on Monday, July 12, 2021 with hope in God’s mercy through faith in Christ.
Lila was born in Thurman, January 31, 1915, the daughter of George Berton and Ida Parker Reynolds.
She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1932 and Oneonta Normal school in 1936. Lila taught in one room school houses in Thurman and Johnsburg.
Her business adventures included owning and operating a general store in Thurman with her husband, Loren J. Walter, dying artificial grass for funeral homes with Loren from Maine to Florida, buying and selling real estate, and developing Glen-Hudson campsite in Thurman after Loren’s passing.
Lila enjoyed writing poetry, recording Thurman history, keeping abreast of the news, health and science.
Lila was predeceased by three sisters, Laura Reynolds, Amy Kilburn, and Elsie DeCota.
Left to cherish her memory include daughters: Laurona Dibble and Anne Rohe, wife of Albert Rohe; grandchildren: Tom Dibble and his wife, Teresa, Lori Fealey and her husband, Michael, A.J. Rohe and his wife, Tiffany, Lesley Rohe and her husband, Zoli Desi, Amber Morris and her husband, Barry. Six great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and their descendants.
Lila leaves behind many dear friends, including residents and staff she met at Warren Center after she was 100. Her family greatly appreciates all the love and care given by these precious people during her amazing life.
Friends may call on Lila’s family from 2 to 4 pm, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St. in Warrensburg.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 4pm.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.