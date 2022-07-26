H. Larry Knapp

Jan. 5, 1938—July 19, 2022

BOMOSEEN, Vt. — Harold “Larry” Knapp, Jr., 84, passed away on July 19, 2022, at his home in Bomoseen. He was surrounded by his family during his final days.

Larry was born in Granville, NY on January 5, 1938, son of Harold L. Knapp, Sr. and Rita (Morse) Knapp. He attended school in Hartford and Fort Ann, NY, and Fair Haven, VT.

Larry worked on his family’s farms in Hartford, NY and Hubbardton, VT. He was later employed by Moore Business Forms for 32 years as a Manufacturing Supervisor. After he retired from Moore’s in 1994, he drove truck for Lloyd Whipple for 15 years.

Larry was also known as the snowplow/sand man. You may have been one of his lucky customers. If you weren’t, it was because his kids kept him busy plowing and sanding their driveways and parking lots. A father’s job is never done.

Larry loved his vehicles . . . cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, ATVs . . . shiny and new, shiny and old. He was proud of every one of them. He kept them immaculate. He would reluctantly lend them out to his kids . . . but they knew to return them with a full tank of fuel so that any dust or dings might go unnoticed.

Larry may have bent the rules a little . . . well maybe a lot . . . however, he always taught his children to “do as I say, not as I do” and “if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all” and when they did say something he might take issue with he would say “shut your mouth and go on in the house”. Politically correct he was not. But loved and respected by his children he was.

Larry spent the better part of the last three years making several trips a week to the dialysis unit, beginning in Burlington and ending in Rutland. When he made the tough and brave decision to end his treatment, he was concerned that we would consider him a quitter. Not true at all. He was a fighter all the way to the end. He wanted everyone that cared for him during this time to know that he appreciated all that you did and that he loved you all dearly. Most importantly his wife, Eileen, who never missed an appointment. She was by his side every minute, every day, all the way.

Larry was a member of the S.A.L. Squadron 50 of Castleton, Fair Haven Eagles 3907 and Riders. He was a Charter member of the American Legion Riders Chapter I Ludlow, VT, Masons Lee Lodge No. 30 of Castleton and many other organizations.

Survivors include his wife Eileen (Morris) Knapp of Castleton; his son Kevin Knapp of Castleton; his daughters: Kathleen Knapp and her husband Philip Stannard, Sr. of Fair Haven, Kim Ramey and her husband Richard of Whitehall, NY, Karla Tomasi and her husband Joseph of Castleton, Laurie Celik and her husband Daniel of Brandon, Tracy Norton and her husband Brian of Benson, and Lisa Bizon and her husband Michael of Hubbardton.

He is also survived by his sister Betty Taylor of Interlachen, FL; and his brothers: Louis (Christa) Knapp of Cameron, NC, and Bill (Gail) Knapp of Comstock, NY.

His grandchildren: Kyle, Karina and Kaelee (Wes Orr) Knapp, Brette (Alysse Cushing), Nathan and Lorien (Codey Lybeck) Stannard, Noah Ramey, Kegan (Riley Coombs), Mackinley and Liam Tomasi, Laura (Dan) Savage, Brianna (Tim Brooks) Norton and Jamie (Dana) Wilson.

His great-grandchildren: Hailey and Caleb Hathaway, Adam Savage, Ellie Brooks, Jameson and Deanna Wilson, Jaxon Orr, and Sonny Stannard.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, his baby daughter Laurie Lee, his first wife Barbara Jean, his sister Carolyn Carlton, and his brother Carl Knapp.

Calling hours will be Monday, August 1, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Durfee Funeral Home, Fair Haven, VT. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Washington Street, Fair Haven, VT. A reception will follow at his favorite restaurant, The Wheel Inn in Benson. Please join us as we remember his life and honor his memory.

Flowers from Emily at Everyday Flowers in Poultney are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.