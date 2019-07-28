{{featured_button_text}}
H. Daniel Brown

June 22, 1947 — July 25, 2019

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Mr. Dan Brown passed away at his residence on Overbrook Drive, Thomasville, North Carolina, July 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 22, 1947 in Glens Falls to the late Maynard Frank Brown and Virginia Futch Brown. Mr. Brown graduated from Franklin Pierce College with a master’s degree in business. He was vice president of information technology for a local bank in Vermont, and developed both Computer Bridge and TekTime, Inc. Dan was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and a devoted volunteer of his time as a Boy Scout leader and for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America. He also gave many hours of his time to help senior adults with technology. Dan was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who dedicated all his love and time to his family, going to every sports event of his children and grandchildren to give his positive cheer and praise.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Darlene Brown; one son, Jeffrey Brown of Glens Falls; two daughters, Kimberly Brown (Kathryn) of Porter Corners and Jolene Snider (Brian) of Youngsville, North Carolina; five brothers, Malcolm Brown, Bruce Brown, Robert Brown (Donna), Nile Brown (Mona) and Keith Brown, all residing in New York; and one sister, Gail Rock of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Piper Snider and Julia Snider of Youngsville, North Carolina and Bennett Moulder and Luke Moulder of Porter Corners.

Mr. Brown will be cremated and returned to New York for an ash scattering ceremony at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Dan’s honor to Hospice of Davidson County or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Brown family at wrightfs.com.

Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

