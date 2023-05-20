May 1, 1942—May 18, 2023
GREENWICH—Gyula Varosy, born May 1, 1942, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, May 18, 2023. He was at home, surrounded by his family, books, flowers, dogs, warm candlelight, the sounds of traditional Hungarian music and photos of family and friends; truly, the makings of his life.
Gyula was an unconventional, multi-faceted man; someone incredibly hard to summarize (as if any paragraph can do a life justice). He was a Hungarian, and American, a family man, an artist, an architect, an intellectual explorer, a hard ass, a humorist and a fighter.
As much as we’re all incredibly sad to see him go, he was at ease and ready to reunite with those who set out on this journey before him.
We’ll be having a quiet service at the Varosy Gallery, surrounded by his artwork, this Sunday May 21, 2023, from 4:00—6:00 p.m. We invite all friends and family to attend in body and/or spirit. Gallery address is 1522 North Road, Greenwich NY, 12834.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
