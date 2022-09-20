Gwendolyn Ann Mallaney

Oct. 13, 1957—Sept. 18, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Gwendolyn Ann “Wendy” Mallaney, 64, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home, with her family by her side.

Born on October 13, 1957, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John and Frances Lydecker.

Wendy was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

On January 10, 1976, she married Ross Mallaney in Queensbury.

Wendy started her career in retail at Grand Union and upon closing, she worked for Price Chopper in various locations in upstate New York.

She loved to travel with her husband by her side, together they vacationed in Mexico, Aruba, Las Vegas and the Caribbean, to name a few. Wendy enjoyed bowling and made many friends in the Women’s Bowling League. She could be found every Tuesday morning knocking down pins at Broadway Lanes in Fort Edward.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Ross Mallaney, Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Ross Mallaney, Sr. of Hudson Falls; her children, Angela Mallaney and Mark Mallaney; her grandchildren, Casey Parker, Alexis Parker, Ryan Parker, Hailey Wright and Sophia Wright; her great-grandchildren, Emma and Jaxson Gonzalez; her sister, Daisy Robbins; her brother, Milnor Lydecker and his wife, Barbara; and her nieces, Dawn Robbins and Kristie Fosmire and her husband, Jeff Fosmire.

Per Wendy’s request, there will be no services.

Memorial donations may be sent to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY, 12804 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.