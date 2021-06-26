Guy P. Bourn

Jan. 15, 1956—June 22, 2021

GRANVILLE — Guy P. Bourn, 65, of Granville, NY passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on June 22, 2021, after fighting a long battle of health issues.

Guy was born January 15, 1956, the son Herbert and Irene (Powling) Bourn of Granville.

Guy was born and lived his entire life in Granville, where he met his loving wife Shirley (White) Bourn of nearly 40 years

Guy is survived by his wife; and his two children: Scott (Amanda) of Granville and Jamie of FL. He was blessed with six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are siblings: Herbert Bourn, Jr. (Sandy) of Granville, Calvin Bourn of Granville, Marie Belzer (Tom) of SC, Leone Barlow (Wesley) of Granville, William Bourn (Sue) of PA and Geraldine Bourn of Granville. Also surviving is his lifelong best friend, Robert VanGuilder of Granville.

Along with his parents Guy was predeceased by siblings: George Bourn, Rossetta Dekalb, and sisters/brothers-in-law: Karen Bourn, Lee Dekalb, Marge Bourn, and Dorothy Bourn.