March 14, 1928 — April 20, 2020 FORT EDWARD, SEMINOLE, FL — Guy Lavoy Williams, 92, sadly passed away at Largo Hospital in Florida after a fall at home. Born on March 14, 1928 in Fort Ann, New York, he was the youngest of Frank and Eva Williams’ seven children. Soon after, they made their home in Fort Edward.

Guy graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1947 after playing basketball and football and was prom king to his sweetheart’s prom queen. During his high school days, he also delivered milk for Williams’ Dairy and worked for Delaware & Hudson Railroad during summers. He was also a proud member of the local drum corp, The Vagabonds, playing the horn. He loved music and loved to sing and whistle and dance.

On Oct. 8, 1949, Guy married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Marion Munson, at the Christ Church in Glens Falls. Their great friends, Lillian and Hobby Viele were their witnesses. They made their home in Fort Edward, buying a big “fixer-upper” in a great neighborhood on Center Street and had seven children.