March 14, 1928 — April 20, 2020 FORT EDWARD, SEMINOLE, FL — Guy Lavoy Williams, 92, sadly passed away at Largo Hospital in Florida after a fall at home. Born on March 14, 1928 in Fort Ann, New York, he was the youngest of Frank and Eva Williams’ seven children. Soon after, they made their home in Fort Edward.
Guy graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1947 after playing basketball and football and was prom king to his sweetheart’s prom queen. During his high school days, he also delivered milk for Williams’ Dairy and worked for Delaware & Hudson Railroad during summers. He was also a proud member of the local drum corp, The Vagabonds, playing the horn. He loved music and loved to sing and whistle and dance.
On Oct. 8, 1949, Guy married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Marion Munson, at the Christ Church in Glens Falls. Their great friends, Lillian and Hobby Viele were their witnesses. They made their home in Fort Edward, buying a big “fixer-upper” in a great neighborhood on Center Street and had seven children.
Guy worked at Marinette Paper Company in Fort Edward (which later became Scott Paper Co.) until 1960 when he became an insurance agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. in Glens Falls. He was everyone in Fort Edward’s “insurance man” and would make home visits to his customers to collect their monthly payments, where much visiting would take place. He loved people and people loved him. During this time, Guy also served on the Fort Edward High School’s Board of Education and as President of the Board. In 1983, Guy retired from Met Life and worked for Jack Robinson in Fort Edward until he retired from there in 1990. He then worked at Price Chopper part-time because of his love for people.
In 1980, the Williams’ moved to a smaller “fixer-upper” in Gansevoort. Then in 1994, Guy and Marion officially retired and moved to Seminole, FL where they enjoyed many years together. This past October, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with their children in Florida.
Besides his parents, Guy was predeceased by his siblings and their spouses, Mary (Tommy) Smith, James (Julia) Williams, Pearl Williams (in infancy), Florence (Jerry) Benoit, Frank (Marlene) Williams and Jessie (Al) Silvernell.
Guy is survived by his loving wife, Marion, and their children, Bonnie Ross of South Carolina, Steve Williams of California, Jonathan (Denise Moore) Williams of Fort Edward, Sandy (Bill) Fisher of South Glens Falls, June (Mark) Petit of Massachusetts, Matt Williams of Tennessee and Daniel (Colleen) Williams of Oregon; his grandchildren, Maggie, Timothy (Alisha), Rebecca, Amy and Ben (Jamie) Ross, Brett (Deanna), Karlie and Jared Williams, Jessica (Jeff) Bonitatibus, Brad and Rachel Fisher, Emily and Jane Petit and Jade Williams; and his great-grandchildren, Dakota, Madison, Marcus, Bella, Cole, Alexandra, Penn and Olivia. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Michael Silvernell, Margie Benoit McMahon, Karen Williams Hathaway and Frank Williams.
Because of the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Guy’s wishes were to be cremated.
