GANSEVOORT — Guy Charles Murphy passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 22, 2021 in the arms of his loving wife Beve “Beverly” after a valiant and courageous battle with Parkinson’s and dementia. He was 82 years old.

He was born in Tangasseri, Kerala State in South India to Joseph and Mary Anne (Dottie) Murphy. Along with his parents, Guy was predeceased by his beloved sisters; Dymphna (Leslie) D’Costa of Gansevoort, Hyacinth (Denzil) Dupay of Chennai, India and Joan Murphy, also of Chennai. He is survived by his eldest sister Sheila (PT Cherian) still residing in Chennai.

Guy came to the United States in 1962 on a full scholarship to Siena College, arriving in New York City with “$12” in his pocket. Upon his graduation from Siena, he began his lifelong pursuit of the American dream, stopping at nothing to accomplish his goals.

Guy’s life truly began when he met and married the love of his life, Beverly. Together they shared 54 years of marriage and raised three loving daughters; Mary Grace Murphy of Saratoga Springs, NY; Anne, her husband Randall Decker and their children Elizabeth and Luke of Gansevoort, NY; and their youngest daughter Regina, her husband Michael Drouin and their two sons Gabriel and Arlo of Gansevoort, NY.

Guy worked at Empire Blue Cross and Blue Shield for over 30 years. He also worked “part time”’ for NYRA for 42 years and was not only an employee at the Saratoga Race Course, but also an avid fan of the sport. Along with horse racing, Guy developed a love of American football that stemmed from his school days in India where he participated and excelled in boxing and track and field. Up until last week he could be found at home on Sundays watching football with his daughter Mary.

He was a firm believer in the American Justice System, believing that one voice can make a difference, and thus became the first Town Councilman to be elected in Saratoga County on a write-in ballot. During his 13 years of tenure, he brought cable television to the Town of Northumberland to the delight of many residents. He was also instrumental in erecting a new town highway garage and served on the town Zoning Board of Appeals.

Guy was known to go out of his way to help those in need, friends and strangers alike. One of his greatest legacies was his contribution to the senior citizens of Northumberland in the organization and execution of his annual Thanksgiving Dinner. For 25 years he hosted so that those who would otherwise have nowhere to go or would be alone for the holiday could come together in celebration. He loved to bring others a little happiness and would often drop off treats to people he knew in an effort to show them his fondness and appreciation of them.

A devout Catholic, Guy had a particular devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy.

Guy is very much loved by his family and enjoyed being with all of his girls and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He is so greatly missed already.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY (518-584-5373). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 in St. Therese Chapel, 1 Wilton-Gansevoort Rd., Gansevoort. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.

