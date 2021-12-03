Sept. 27, 1950—Nov. 17, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Gurney G. Bennett passed away peacefully in his home on November 17, 2021 after a long illness, surrounded by his companion, family and friends.
Born on September 27, 1950 in Hudson Falls, NY, he was predeceased by his parents Robert F. Bennett and Thelma R. (Flanders) Bennett, and his brother Robert Fichtner.
He retired in 2014 from SCA Tissue in South Glens Falls due to illness.
As a child, his parents took his family camping at Boris Pond. As an adult, he kept up the tradition by camping with his friends Gordon Van Lint and Robert Laplant.
He had a lifelong fascination with trains and loved to watch live train videos online. He also loved bowling and darts.
He never missed any of his grandchildren’s special events.
Left to cherish his memories are his companion Doreen “Corky” Benard; his brother Glenn Fichtner and wife Barbara Fichtner of Argyle; his sister-in-law Roseanne Fichtner; his children: Shemariah Carlisle of Hudson Falls, Jerica Bennett and partner Daniel Pronto-Gordon of Saratoga Springs, Dennis Patchen and partner Britt Patch of Queensbury, and Heather Wilkening of Hudson Falls; and his grandchildren: Raven Carlisle, John Wilkening, Rio Patch, Emma Ploof, and Abigail Ploof; and several nieces and nephews.
Steve Gorton was a close friend since childhood.
Special thank you to Rondo Gage for always being there.
A Celebration of Life will be held in spring 2022 at his home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
