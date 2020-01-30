Oct. 23, 1933 — Jan. 28, 2020

BOLTON LANDING — Guenter Roessler, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Home of the Good Shepherd in South Glens Falls, surrounded by his loving family.

Guenter was born in Bockingen, Heilbronn, Germany and moved to the United States in 1951.

He proudly served in the Korean War in the 30th Infantry prior to opening Roessler’s Pastry Shop in Ridgewood. In 1976, he moved to Bolton Landing after purchasing Northward Ho! Resort.

Guenter was very active in the community through the Chamber of Commerce and the Bolton Volunteer Fire Department, and he also spent many years coaching the high school boy’s soccer team. Through the years, he enjoyed building model boats, skiing, boating, baking and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Roessler; his children, Veronika (Charles) LaPlante, William Roessler, Donald (Deanna) Roessler and Barbara (Sean) Garry. He is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, with a brief service being conducted by the Bolton Volunteer Fire Department in his honor during that time.