Sept. 7, 1982 — Nov. 4, 2019
GREENFIELD CENTER — Grover Lee Dake, 37, of Hyspot Road, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Born Sept. 7, 1982 in Albany, he was the son of the late Kathy J. (Thompson) Dake and Grover L. Dake Jr.
Grover Lee was a lifelong resident of the Corinth and Greenfield area. He met his soulmate, Kaila Baker, in 2008 and the two began a loving relationship that would last nearly 11 years. In December 2013, Kaila gave birth to a daughter, Zoie, whom he treasured more than anyone else in the world.
He was engaged in a variety of occupations, including logging, construction and roofing. Most recently, he was employed as a truck driver, a career in which he truly excelled.
Grover Lee had many hobbies. For much of his life he was an avid hunter and golfer. Like his father before him, he was a motorcycle enthusiast, and was a founding member of the Satan’s Coachmen Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed sports and was a lifelong fan of the New York Jets. He had a proclivity for horticulture and loved tending to his garden. But more than anything, he loved spending time with his family and friends; he cherished every minute of being a father to little Zoie.
Grover Lee was predeceased by his mother, Kathy, and his brother, Grover Leroy. He is survived by his large, loving family, including his girlfriend, Kaila Baker, and his daughter, Zoie Dake, both of Greenfield; his father, Grover L. Dake Jr. of Porter Corners; Kaila’s sisters, Kelsey and Katelinn Baker of Greenfield; a best friend whom he loved as a brother, J. Whipple (Ashley) of Corinth and their children; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
A celebration of Grover Lee’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Glad Rag Saloon in Porter Corners, and a benefit party for his family will commence thereafter. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the savings account for Zoie Ranee Dake at Adirondack Trust Company.
