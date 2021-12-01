Oct. 18, 1934—Nov. 27, 2021

HADLEY — Gretchen E. Aldrich, 87, of Park Ave., passed away Saturday morning, November 27, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family following a long illness.

Born on October 18, 1934 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Bertran and Ethel (Gilbert) Gray. She was a 1952 graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School. She earned a Master of Science degree in Health Service Administration at Russell Sage College and was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. She also was a graduate of Union University School of Nursing.

She married Leland D. “Chap” Aldrich on February 10, 1956 at the First United Methodist Church in Corinth. Together, they shared 65 wonderful years of marriage.

Gretchen worked in health care in several capacities. She began her career as a Medical Surgical Staff Nurse at Saratoga Hospital. She then worked as an Office Nurse for Dr. Leo Giordano, Medical Surgical and Operating Room Nurse at Adirondack Regional Hospital, Director of Inservice, Assistant Director of Nursing, Director of Nursing at Adirondack Regional Hospital, Research Project Coordinator NYS Research Foundation, Health Services Clinical Nursing Consultant. She retired from NYS as an Infection Control Inspector in 2005.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, painting, taking cruises and baking. She had baked many beautiful wedding cakes for friends and family.

Gretchen is survived by her loving husband, Leland Aldrich; their children: Ginger (Gary) Carvajal of Hadley, Duane (Juliet) Aldrich of Day, Cheryl (Timothy) McCann of Lake George, Melody (David) Cowles of Queensbury; grandchildren: Aaron and Eric Aldrich, Rachel (Michael) Whalen, Drew Aldrich, Mace McCann, Cody McCann, Catelyn McCann and Caleb Perry; one great-granddaughter, Frances Whalen; one sister, Berta Mae Towers of Corinth; several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn while in the funeral home.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Contributions in Gretchen’s memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205.

