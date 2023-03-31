April 22, 1969—March 25, 2023

Major Gregory Scott Farry, United States Marine Corps (Retired), passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident that occurred on March 10, 2023.

Greg was born in Buffalo, NY on April 22, 1969. After graduating high school in Glens Falls, Greg went on to graduate from the ROTC Program at the University of Rochester before a career in the Marine Corps.

To all who knew Greg, being a Marine was his only path. Initially an artillery officer, Greg switched to the field of intelligence and served in several deployments — including combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan — during his more than 25 years in the Marines. He was a leader and a warrior and would want to be remembered as a man who loved his country.

Greg is predeceased by his parents, Dr. Gregory and Mrs. Patricia Farry; and leaves behind his beloved son, Daniel Farry of Alfred, NY; his partner and best friend, Eileen Perfette of Ballston Spa; brothers: Tim Farry and Andy Farry and family (spouse, Cathy and son, Ollie); as well as several aunts, an uncle, cousins and a handful of friends who are blessed with the memories that come from a lifelong friendship with an unruly SOB like Greg.

Services will be private, but a gathering and remembrance will be announced at a later date.

Raise a toast to this gallant lad. Semper Fidelis, rest easy Marine.