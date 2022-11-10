Feb. 13, 1960—Nov. 5, 2022

SEVERANCE/WATERVLIET — Gregory S. Dubrule was born Feb. 13, 1960, in St. Albans, VT to Robert and Marjorie (Clough) Dubrule. Greg passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, at his beloved “Camp Two Loons” in the Adirondacks.

He was the best friend, high school sweetheart, and husband of Lisa (Prairie) Dubrule and the caring and proud father of Sarah Elizabeth Dubrule of Portland, OR.

He leaves behind his father, Robert Dubrule (Kathy) of Glens Falls, NY and Zephyrhills, FL: sister, Kimberly Dubrule Hayes (Jamie) of Cohoes, NY; and many, many cherished cousins, godchildren, nieces and nephews, family members and friends that are as close as family. He was predeceased by his mother, Marjorie, and his brothers, Bruce, Andrew, and Jeffery Dubrule.

Greg graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1978 as the Class President and state wrestling champion and later graduated cum laude from Siena College in 1981 with a BBA, majoring in accounting.

During his time at Siena, he was the photography editor for the yearbook and a member of the National Association of Accountants. He went on to obtain his master of public administration from Russell Sage in 1989.

Throughout his career, Greg was always shifting gears. He worked for many notable IT companies such as Oracle, Hitachi, IBM, EMC2, Hewlett-Packard and, most recently, SHI Global Technology. He stayed on the cutting edge of the industry until choosing to retire in June of this year.

He thoroughly enjoyed this “Summer of Greg” after working so diligently for many years.

Greg was also a proud member of the Pearl River Ancient Order of the Hibernians, the Treasurer of the Severance Beach Board Association, and a founding member of the Mohawk Valley Pontiac Chapter. His passion for buying and restoring the one true muscle car, the Pontiac GTO, was lifelong and began with his first ride at 14 years old. He owned and worked on several over the years, but recently acquired his dream car — a 1967 rag top convertible.

Throughout his life, Greg was always trying new activities like motorcycling, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, falconry, and searching for the finest cigars — as long as it involved family, friends and laughter, he would give it a shot. He always enjoyed a party and often became the light and life of any he attended, arriving in occasion-themed outfits, and cutting the rug with the best of them.

He loved bringing joy to others in this way — through laughter, over cheers, and with genuine presence. Greg was always quick to lend a helping hand, saying it was good karma. His enduring and fierce friendships are a testament to that belief.

During his wonderful 39 years of marriage to Lisa, they enjoyed many adventures and travels to such places as Yellowstone National Park, California, Florida, Rhode Island, the Caribbean, and Italy. These trips were often made greater by the company of family and friends.

There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A Celebration of Life, in true Greg spirit and fashion, will be held at a future date.

Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, a charity he cared deeply about. To offer an on-line condolence please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.