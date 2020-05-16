× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PUTNAM STATION — Gregory Roy Harris of Putnam Station passed away in his home Friday, May 1, 2020, with his wife by his side. What can be said about such an amazing man—words do him no justice. He was one of the great ones. Greg was an all-American workhorse, who devoted his life to his family and their farm. His untimely death has left so many broken hearts.

Greg was everything you would want your husband, dad, son, or brother to be. He left an impression on everyone he met. He has been a pillar to his community for a lifetime and committed board member to the town of Putnam for 31 years. Greg believed in doing what was right. He didn’t break the rules, but he wasn’t afraid of anything. He balanced his concrete integrity with a playful sense of humor. He loved to laugh, especially at the expense of others. He would do anything for person in need, always willing to help a neighbor. Without fail, you could find him plowing everyone’s driveway after a big snow storm. He was dependable, always early, and never late. If he said he was going to do something, he did it. He expected the same in return, patience was not a virtue to him.