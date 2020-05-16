Gregory Roy Harris
0 entries

Gregory Roy Harris

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PUTNAM STATION — Gregory Roy Harris of Putnam Station passed away in his home Friday, May 1, 2020, with his wife by his side. What can be said about such an amazing man—words do him no justice. He was one of the great ones. Greg was an all-American workhorse, who devoted his life to his family and their farm. His untimely death has left so many broken hearts.

Greg was everything you would want your husband, dad, son, or brother to be. He left an impression on everyone he met. He has been a pillar to his community for a lifetime and committed board member to the town of Putnam for 31 years. Greg believed in doing what was right. He didn’t break the rules, but he wasn’t afraid of anything. He balanced his concrete integrity with a playful sense of humor. He loved to laugh, especially at the expense of others. He would do anything for person in need, always willing to help a neighbor. Without fail, you could find him plowing everyone’s driveway after a big snow storm. He was dependable, always early, and never late. If he said he was going to do something, he did it. He expected the same in return, patience was not a virtue to him.

He was the hardest worker any of us knew. He devoted 34 years of his life to the NYS Department of Corrections, as a Correction Officer. Greg spent his life farming with his brother, Todd. They both balanced a full time job and the heavy workload of a farm and in that, they shared a strong bond. Greg cherished his brother’s friendship. Greg believed in the value of working the land and raising animals. He was a skilled marksman with an immense passion for hunting. He was proud of his 204 confirmed kills. He loved going to hunting camp with his hunting buddies. They shared many years, many laughs and great friendships. Greg was a patriot. He served 21 years in the National Guard and would defend our country to the death.

Greg shared his life with his wife, Roxanne. Their love for each other, like no other. Their days were filled with laughter. Greg always said everyday was “another day in paradise.” Above all else, he was a world class dad and grandparent, the best. He dedicated his life to raising his kids, teaching them everything that he knew, in the hope that they would be prepared for whatever came next, and made lots of fun memories along the way. “Pop” would take his grandkids on countless tractor rides. He would bring loads of dirt for them to play in and stay up late having nerf gun wars. He would take them out to the barn and in the hayfield, the whole while teaching them little life lessons. Although we feel like we had so much time left with him, we were truly blessed for the time we shared.

We will always remember his infectious laugh, his animated hunting stories, his sharp tongue, his impatience, his work ethic, his selflessness, and so much more of this great man.

Greg has his parents, Marie and Roy; as well as his brother, Daniel, waiting in Heaven.

He is survived by his wife of 33 wonderful years, Roxanne; his sons, James and Ryan; his daughter, Allison and her husband Justin; stepsons, Terry and Seth; and grandchildren, Haley, Coby, Chloe, Sophia, Jack (Pop’s shadow), Oshyn, Ben, Forest, Sam, Molly; and two great grandchildren, Carter and Archer. Greg is also survived by his brother, Todd and his wife Tami; sister, Diane Hart and her husband Kevin, and brother Daniel’s survivor, Mary. Also, several nieces and nephews.

Per Greg’s request, no formal funeral services will be held, just a gathering to celebrate his life when it is allowed.

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News