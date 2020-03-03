Gregory P. VanDerzee
Gregory P. VanDerzee

Nov. 4, 1960 — Feb. 29, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Gregory P. VanDerzee, 59, of Hall Hill Road, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Albany V.A. Hospital following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born on Nov. 4, 1960 in Albany, he was the son of the late Dr. Alfred C. and Mary (Parker) VanDerzee. He was a graduate of Lasalle Institute in Troy and earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Albany.

Greg was a true patriot and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a tank officer. He had earned the Rifle Marksman Badge, Pistol Sharpshooter Badge, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Meritorious Unit Commendation which is equivalent to a Combat Bronze Star.

He married the love of his life, Roberta Ellsworth on Nov. 27, 2004 in Lake George.

He was passionate about history, aircraft and was an avid athlete/runner.

Survivors include his loving wife, Roberta VanDerzee; his son, Matthew of Clemson, South Carolina; step-daughter, Jessica (Michael) Eggleston of Corinth; sister, Amy (Dale) Wiggins of Methuen, Massachusetts; nieces, Shanna, Jessica, Allison and Nicole Wiggins, Jamie and Sierra Ellsworth; nephews, Olin and Lee (Lyndsey) Ellsworth; great niece, Laramie; mother and father-in-law, Gordon and Betty Ellsworth of Lake Luzerne.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (today) at the United Methodist Church of Lake Luzerne. A prayer service will immediately follow the visitation.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Historic St. Mary’s on Capital Hill, 10 Lodge St., Albany.

Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Greg’s memory may be directed to Woofs for Warriors, Inc., PO Box 2466, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the Mary P. VanDerzee Memorial Fund, Office of Memorial or Honorary Gifts, 423 Western Ave., Albany, NY 12203.

Service information

Mar 4
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
9:30AM
Historic St. Mary's on Capital Hill (Albany)
10 Lodge St.
Albany, NY 12207
