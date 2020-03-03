Nov. 4, 1960 — Feb. 29, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Gregory P. VanDerzee, 59, of Hall Hill Road, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Albany V.A. Hospital following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born on Nov. 4, 1960 in Albany, he was the son of the late Dr. Alfred C. and Mary (Parker) VanDerzee. He was a graduate of Lasalle Institute in Troy and earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Albany.

Greg was a true patriot and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a tank officer. He had earned the Rifle Marksman Badge, Pistol Sharpshooter Badge, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Meritorious Unit Commendation which is equivalent to a Combat Bronze Star.

He married the love of his life, Roberta Ellsworth on Nov. 27, 2004 in Lake George.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He was passionate about history, aircraft and was an avid athlete/runner.