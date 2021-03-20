Sept. 20, 1920—Mar. 14, 2021

SALEM—Gregory Nosal died peacefully of old age on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Plumeria Adult Home in Fort Edward, NY. Born September 20, 1920 in Wysoki-Borek, Poland, he was the son of Michail and Jekaterina (Gurinowicz) Nosal.

The family moved to Rovno, Poland in 1936. In 1939 he had just begun studying at the Technical University in Lemberg, Poland when World War II broke out. He spent the next six years surviving as best he could all over Europe, trying to avoid conscription into the Soviet Army or being deported to a German labor camp, once actually escaping from a Nazi transport during an air raid. He made his way to the part of Germany under American control at the end of the war, where as a refugee and displaced person, he was finally able to complete his studies as a civil engineer, graduating from the Technical University in Munich, Germany.

He met the love of his life, Brigitta, in Munich, and they married in 1951. The newlyweds emigrated to the U.S., settling in New York City. They raised their family in Flushing, Queens. Gregory spent his engineering career at Cerro Corporation, retiring in the late 70’s.