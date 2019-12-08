{{featured_button_text}}
Gregory Martin Bozak

June 6, 1958 — Dec. 4, 2019

LONG LAKE — Gregory Martin Bozak passed peacefully to his heavenly reward on Dec. 4, 2019 with his loving family around him following a six-month battle with cancer.

Born on June 6, 1958 in Troy, he attended the Waterford Central School through the 2nd grade. He went to Kabala Rupp Memorial School the next three years while his parents were working at Kamakwie Wesleyan Hospital in Sierra Leone, West Africa. From there, he attended Long Lake Central School through high school in 1977. He received his associates degree from Oklahoma Wesleyan College. While in college, he worked in maintenance. He seemed to have a natural gift of fixing things.

He became partners with his father and has operated an auto repair garage to the present day.

He loved going on short term mission trips to Haiti, Mexico, Sierra Leone, Guyana as well as some places in the states following hurricane disasters. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and camp at West Chazy. He adored spending time with his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his father, Martin Bozak.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Bozak; one brother, the Rev. Glenn Bozak; one son, Ryan Bozak, one daughter, Kristin Hull; and five beloved grandchildren.

A celebration of Gregory’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Long Lake Wesleyan Church.

Private burial will be in Long Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Gregory’s memory may be directed to the Long Lake Wesleyan Church, PO Box 322, Long Lake, NY 12847, to continue the support of the missions he felt so strongly about.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gregory Bozak, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 14
Celebration of Life
Saturday, December 14, 2019
11:00AM
Long Lake Wesleyan Church
1120 Deerland Rd.
Long Lake, NY 12847
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gregory's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load comments