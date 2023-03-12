April 9, 1962—March 3, 2023

AIKEN, SC — Gregory Lincoln Bawlick, Jr. of Aiken, SC died unexpectedly on March 3, 2023

Son of Patricia (Foley) and Gregory Bawlick of Harford, NY; husband of Debra (Michael) Bawlick; father of Abigail Bawlick of Aiken, SC.

Survivors include Greg’s sister, Deborah Seavey; niece, Michelle (Seavey) Parrotta; and great-nephew, Nico Parrotta of Plainville, CT; also, many aunts, uncles and cousins in CT.

Greg graduated from Nonnewaug High School majoring in the agricultural program then continued on to SUNY Cobleskill with an associate’s degree in animal husbandry.

Greg became partners with his beloved parents in 1982 at Bawlick’s Holsteins Dairy Farm in Fort Ann, NY until 2002.

Greg then moved to Aiken, SC and opened and ran his own landscaping business. Greg was employed as the Maintenance Manager at the Holiday Inn Express until his death.

Greg loved spending as much time with his daughter Abigail making beautiful memories.

Greg’s hobbies included a love of gardening. Greg was also an avid fan of Detroit’s sports teams.

The family welcomes donation to TD Bank for a college fund for Abigail Bawlick, as an expression of sympathy.