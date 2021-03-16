Mar. 5, 1946—Mar. 12, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Gregory LaVine, 75, of Beekman Pl., passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home. Born on March 5, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Raymond and Mary (Halaby) LaVine.

Greg, as he was known to friends and family, was a graduate of the New York School of Printing, Class of 1964. He began working at the age of 13 in New York City’s printing industry and made it a successful career until retiring in 2010.

He and his wife Darlene moved to our community from Matawan, NJ in 2011, and was a member of the Queensbury Senior Center, where he enjoyed playing pool with friends. Gregory was known to all as a jokester and avid music lover, fancying himself a singer in the stylings of fellow Brooklynite Neil Diamond. True to his work ethic and curiosity to learn, he taught himself to become a superb cook and the ultimate “handyman”.

He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene LaVine of Queensbury; son Christopher LaVine, daughter, Veronica Jacobs, son-in-law, Ross; grandchildren: Joshua, Sarah, and Mannie; great-granddaughters: Lyla and Everleigh; sister, Judy; nieces: Donna and Michelle; and several great nieces and nephews.